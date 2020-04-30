KARACHI (Dunya News) - Several shops, pushcarts and stalls were gutted in a fire that broke out in Chavla Market in Nazimabad No 1 area of Karachi on Sunday causing losses of up to millions of rupees. However, no casualties were reported.

According to details, the fire erupted in the stalls established in front of the shops in Chavla Market which spread very quickly and engulfed some shops in the market.

Six fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of fire is still not known.

