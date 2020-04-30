LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said that the passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is a huge loss for the country.

Opposition Leader of the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that today the nation has lost a true benefactor who served the motherland with heart and soul.

“His role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central. May Allah shower his blessings on his soul”, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was loved by our nation because of his critical contribution in making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state.

“This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbor. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon”, the premier added.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi also express sorrow and said he knew Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan personally since 1982 and was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr Khan.

“He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him”, he added.



Rasheed took to twitter to post an old picture taken with the nuclear scientist, praying for his forgiveness.

"May Allah provide patience to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s relatives and those who are mourning his passing," he added.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar prayed for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s soul after hearing about his demise and said that he played a key role in making Pakistan invincible.

Defense Minister Parvez Khattak said he was deeply grieved over the news of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passing, adding that "Pakistan will forever honor his services to the nation".

“Nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defense capabilities”

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood heaped praise on the nuclear scientist, referring to him as the "pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear program".

"Sad to learn of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s death. He was a pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear program and contributed immensely to our security. May his soul RIP," he tweeted.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s death was a loss for the nation.

It merits mention that Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was ill from some time, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health started to deteriorate last night, after which he was brought to hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save the scientist’s life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan immigrated along with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after partition of the subcontinent.

In 1967, Khan obtained an engineer’s degree from a university in Netherlands and later joined the doctoral program in metallurgical engineering at a university in Belgium.

He was the first Pakistani to receive three presidential awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz.