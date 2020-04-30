He said that the name of Umar Sharif will live forever.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the provincial government will continue to follow the vision of late legendry comedian Umar Sharif.

The Sindh chief minister visited Umar Sharif’s residence and offered condolences to his family and also prayed for the departed soul.

Talking to media after the arrival at the residence of late Umar Sharif, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that the services of Omar Sharif will always be remembered.

He said that he has very fond memories associated with Umar Sharif, adding that his name will live forever.

Shah said that the provincial government would further the vision of the iconic comedian and the provincial government will assist him in his social services and works.