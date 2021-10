LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday has formed a full bench to conduct hearing on a matter pertaining to pending cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani and former president Pervez Musharraf.



According to details, the bench will be headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.



The ten years old cases will be heard on October 10.