Govt wasting nation's money and time: PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Saturday has claimed that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is wasting the time and money of the people.



Talking to media in Lahore, the leader said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has failed to present any evidence against his party president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case.



The government needs to be made accountable over medicines, flour and sugar theft, he demanded.

The reaction came after banking court extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case till October 30.

During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court.