Imran Khan had sent all evidence he had to NCA: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE (Dunya News) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that time of levelling allegations through statements and tweets is over and now government cannot divert attention from its NROs to mafia by accusing Shehbaz Sharif of corruption.

Responding to a statement by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan sent all the evidence he had to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and response of the agency was seen by everyone.

She further said that high court, Supreme Court, NCA and London court have declared PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.