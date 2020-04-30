World should engage with Taliban-led govt in Afghanistan, Moeed tells Wendy R Sherman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday has met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman and discussed Afghanistan situation.



During the meeting, both the leaders discussed bilateral issues regarding economic cooperation, trade and security situation in Afghanistan.



Dr Moeed Yusuf urged the international community to engage with the interim Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.



Earlier, the national security advisor said that Pakistan has called for holding a major donor conference to formulate immediate humanitarian and economic relief plans for Afghanistan for averting risks of instability and terror threat to the entire world.



He said that a wait-and see approach would be tantamount to abandonment of Afghanistan.



Dr Moeed said the spread of refugees, drugs, weapons, and transnational terrorism from a destabilized Afghanistan neither serve the interests of the Afghan people nor the rest of the world, most of all Pakistan.