Shibli also invited all the opposition parties to submit their recommendations on the EVMs.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that he is hopeful that electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be used in next general election in 2023, Dunya News reported.

Talking to media after meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in Karachi, Shibli Faraz said that all elections have been controversial in the past adding that the government has decided to conduct free, fair and transparent election through EVMs to remove all doubts.

Shibli Faraz said that it is our duty to seek suggestions from our allies on the Electronic Voting Machine. He also invited all the opposition parties to submit their recommendations on the electronic voting machines.

