Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

DERA GHAZI KHAN/MANO AQIL (Dunya News) - At least six people were killed and three other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Mano Aqil on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The first accident occurred in Dera Ghazi Khan where a speeding truck collided with a loader in Kot Chatha area, killing three persons on the spot and injuring three other.

The second accident occurred in Pano Aqil where three persons, including a minor girl, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven trailer.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

