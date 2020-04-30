Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that money was used in 2018 elections to bring PTI into power.

MULTAN (Dunya News) - PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing the Tahaffuz Khatme Nabuwwat conference in Multan on Thursday said that this gathering is a message to the Qadianis, Tel Aviv and Qadiani sanctuaries that Muslims around the world are alert and not sleepin, Dunya News reported.

He said that religious vote in Pakistan is loyal to the state but state institutions are bent upon declaring us as traitors and we are being presented as criminals.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the defeat of the world powers in Afghanistan had raised the morale of the religious world while it had lowered the morale of the secular powers. He declared that the United States is no more a world power now.

He said that money was used in 2018 elections to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power and a government was imposed in Pakistan after rigged elections.

We are told that you cannot come into power because you use religious card whereas the religious card was also used by Quaid-e-Azam when he struggled to create a separate state for the Muslims of sub-continent, he said.

The conference was also addressed by Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Sahibzada Shah Owais Noorani and others.

