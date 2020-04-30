Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Fire broke out at a foam factory located near Motra at the Daska Road in Sialkot on Thursday which spread quickly and engulfed the entire building very quickly, Dunya News reported.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the blaze under control after a hectic effort. According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

