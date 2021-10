NDMA dispatches relief goods for earthquake-affected people of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Disaster Management Authority has dispatched relief goods for the earthquake-affected people of Balochistan.

According to NDMA, the relief goods include 150 tents, 150 tarpaulins, 750 mosquito nets, and 1000 ration bags.

Earlier a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on Thursday left 24 people dead and more than 300 injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.