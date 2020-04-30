PM expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has directed all federal departments to fully assist Balochistan government in provision of relief to the earthquake victims.



In a statement, the PM said the federal government will extend all possible assistance to Balochistan government in this difficult hour. He also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake.



He has directed to provide best medical treatment to those injured.



The premier has received preliminary report of the losses caused by the tremor and the current situation in the quake hit areas.



Meanwhile, in a post on social-networking website Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has ordered an immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the earthquake victims of Harnai.

I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation. My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 7, 2021

The reaction came after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta before dawn on Thursday left 20 people dead and more than 300 injured as roofs and walls of several houses collapsed.

The tremor was also felt in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.

The Deputy Commissioner Harnai has expressed fear that the death toll may rise further as rescue operation was underway in different parts of Harnai and Shahrag.