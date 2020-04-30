Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Qatar: FM

ISLAMABAD Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Qatar and is committed to further strengthen these relations in future.

He was talking to Ambassador of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saud Bin Abdul Rehman Al Thani in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in various fields during the meeting.

The Qatari Ambassador extended an invitation to Shah Mehmood Qureshi on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar to attend the Doha Forum.

He also assured the foreign minister of all possible cooperation to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar.