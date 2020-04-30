RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A joint anti-terror exercise of Pakistan and China troops as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) has been concluded in Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE)-2021 was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood, Commander Central Command, was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

“This is the first-ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of SCO RATS. The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism,” the ISPR maintained

The ISPR stated that Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches/methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

The exercise was conducted in two stages. Stage one of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from 26-31 July while stage two was conducted in Pakistan from 21 September to 4 October.

During the two weeks long training, the ISPR said, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practised various drills as part of the Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct – including Cordon and Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle, Rappelling from Helicopter, Explosive Handling and Medical Evacuation.