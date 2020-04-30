ICIJ's Pandora Papers disappoint opposition: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the revelations made in Pandora Papers had disappointed the euphoric opposition.

In a tweet, he said according to International Consortium of International Journalists, Prime Minister Imran Khan did not own any off shore company. Honesty and righteousness of Imran Khan has also been proved at international level.

— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) October 4, 2021

Farrukh Habib reiterated the prime minister’s decision of launching the investigation against those citizens who were named in Pandora Papers.



