LASBELLA (Dunya News) – Balochistan National Party (BNP) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday said that if given chance, his party would support “No Trust Motion” against provincial government.

Talking to media in Hub after offering condolences on the demise of Mir Azeem Bizenjo, uncle of Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, he said that the house is always set on fire by its own people.

“If we get a chance, we will support the “No Confidence Motion”, he said.

Regarding Pandora Papers, Mengal said that the leaks should have been released long ago, adding that the perpetrators would not be taken to logical end until a thorough probe is conducted into the leaks.