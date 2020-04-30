Govt taking bold steps to fully establish rule of law, justice: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is taking bold steps to fully establish rule of law and justice in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of British Members of Parliament in Islamabad on Monday.

Imran Khan said that attention is being paid for the uplift of marginalized segments of the society to ensure development at all level.

The delegation includes Lord Wajid Khan, Naz Shah and Muhammad Yaseen.

The delegation also paid tribute to the Prime Minister for taking clear and bold position on Islamophobia and steps for social protection.