ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that he is not aware of any talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that talks will only be held with people who accept law and constitution of Pakistan.

Responding to a question regarding Pandora Papers, the minister said that there was nothing substantial in the papers; however, PM Imran Khan has ordered action against people who were named in the papers released by ICIJ.

Talking about Afghan situation, Sheikh Rashid said that twenty thousand people from Afghanistan have entered Pakistan since August 15. Online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three weeks’ time, he added.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to purge NADRA of black sheep and said one hundred and thirty six officers of the organization have been suspended over their involvement in issuance of fake identity cards.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said our security personnel are still rendering sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said talks will be held with only those elements who surrender their arms and accept the constitution of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that an air patrolling system for Islamabad with twelve drones will be inaugurated this week. He said one thousand more personnel will be inducted.