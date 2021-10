ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has dismissed a contempt of court appeal against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.



A three-member bench headed by justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the matter.

During the proceedings, the apex court remarked that the appeal against the anti-corruption watchdog’s chief is inadmissible.

It is to be mentioned here that the petition was filed for not completing inquiry against federal minister Khusru Bakhtiar.