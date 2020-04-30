Farrukh Habib terms previous rulers as national criminal

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Terming the previous rulers as national criminal, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will not be given to them.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, the state minister said that the government is bringing monthly direct subsidy and Kamyab Pakistan Program. “Efforts will be made to put minimum economic burden on common man,” he added.

“The government has given a subsidy of Rs24 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation in a year for providing quality and basic necessities to the people. Meanwhile, targeted subsidy process is being launched to provide affordable necessities to 12.4 million deserving families. After the Kamyab Jawan program, the provision of interest free loans of Rs500,000 under the Kamyab Pakistan Program will have a positive impact on the economy.”

“Our area is backward compared to other areas and people with limited resources live here so we are trying to provide all possible relief to the people here. Setting up of new utility stores is a link in the same chain,” Farrukh Habib maintained, adding that earlier banks used to give loans only to mills, factories, industrialists and large scale businessmen.

“For the first time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the banks to provide loans to the common man and the underprivileged,” the minister said. He also mentioned that the government is well aware of the problems of the people, adding that the supply of health facility card has been started and by the end of December this year every family in Punjab will be provided health facility card which will enable them and their family to get treatment up to one million rupees.

“This is the concept of the state of Madinah that Prime Minister Imran Khan always talked about,” Farrukh Habib said. He said that previous governments had set up expensive power plants in the cycle of commission for personal gain but did nothing to improve the transmission system, added, “So now whether we use electricity or not we have to pay Rs1500 billion every year. But on the contrary, theprime minister, realizing the people, started solar energy and hydel power projects to generate cheap electricity. While after the completion of 10 dams which are being constructed, these dams will generate 10,000 MW of cheap electricity as well as water will also be stored to irrigate 13 million acres.”