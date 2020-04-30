PM Imran tasks NA speaker to liaise with opposition on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to liaise with the opposition on electoral reforms.

According to sources, the NA speaker will seek the suggestions of the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties on electoral reforms including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Sources said that the proposals of the opposition parties would be made part of the electoral reform package.

The Speaker will also consult the opposition on amendments to the NAB rules.

Government sources said that the Prime Minister wanted electoral reforms with the consensus of the opposition parties.



