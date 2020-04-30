FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has no ‘benami’ account and he has no association with a person named Fariduddin.

Speaking to the journalists in Faisalabad, the special assistant said that the prime minister had given an account of every penny in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. “The courts already declared him as Sadiq and Ameen. He also told about an offshore company which had been used in the past,” he added.

He said that PM Imran Khan has no direct association with Fariduddin, the government believes in transparency and rule of law. “The federal ministers and special assistants had also submitted details of assets in the courts,” he mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that two offshore companies named on Fariduddin were registered at the address of Zaman Park.

Earlier, another global scandal same like Panama Papers is set to unfold as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) will release Pandora Papers (Panama-2) today (Sunday).

According to the details garnered, another Panama Papers-style global scandal is set to be surfaced. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) will release 11.9 million documents on Sunday night. This global investigation will surpass even the Panama Papers of 2016. As many as 600 journalists and 150 media organizations from 117 countries have participated in this investigation.

According to ICIJ, the Pandora Papers project includes financial details of important personalities from 117 countries including Pakistan. Two Pakistani journalists also included in the investigation of Pandora Papers.

It was also reported that the Pandora Papers also includes financial details of several Pakistani personalities.