KARACHI (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, expressing full confidence in the operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy, has its appreciated the performance.

The Minister, during his visit to Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi on Sunday, was briefed about the operational strength of the Pakistan Navy and various aspects of the naval operations.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also inspected different parts of the submarine Hamza and was briefed about its operations.

He also paid rich homage to the role of Pakistan Navy in both war and peace.