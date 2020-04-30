QUETTA (Dunya News) – The political crisis in Balochistan has intensified, seeing the situation, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani once again mobilized.

According to the sources, the Senate chairman will arrive in Quetta tomorrow (Sunday) on a three-day visit. During his stay in Quetta, Sanjrani will meet Balochistan CM Jam Kamal and the disgruntled ruling party speaker, provincial ministers and MPAs separately.

It is pertinent to mention here that the political crisis has been intensified in Balochistan and opposition parties have refused to support any member of the government for the post of the chief minister. The opposition parties have started consultations to take advantage from the current situation on the issue of the Balochistan chief minister.

The sources also said that Sadiq Sanjarani will try to remove the reservations of the angry lawmakers.

On the other hand, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan has denied reports of his resignation on social networking site Twitter.

He wrote on twitter that he had resigned from the party post, not as the chief minister of Balochistan.

Earlier, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani also said that the news regarding the resignation of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was not true. “Avoid baseless and misleading propaganda,” he added.

It may be recalled that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had resigned from the presidency of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) yesterday. The party leaders are looking for a new president.