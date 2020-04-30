The ISPR said that security forces were conducting a clearance operation

RAWALPINI (Dunya News) – Four Frontier Corps soldiers and one Levies Sub inspector embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists targeted security forces vehicle in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area and martyred four FC soldiers and one Levies Sub inspector.

The martyred include Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, age 28 years, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years, Sub Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years.

The ISPR said that security forces were conducting a clearance operation to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.