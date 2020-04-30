PM reveals govt in talks with TTP about laying down their arms

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had opened talks with some factions of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) about laying down their arms.



In an exclusive interview with TRT World, the premier said, “I think some Taliban factions want to talk to the government for peace and reconciliation and we are in contact with them.”



"I am not in favor of a military solution to the issues and also hopeful of an agreement, however, talks with the Taliban may not be fruitful, but we are talking," he added.



To a question about Afghan Taliban helping in dialogues, the premier said, “In the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan. However, nothing could be said on the success of the talks at this time.”



He said dialogues are about reconciliation process and if successful, will lead to the government "forgiving" them, "and then they become normal citizens".

The prime minister said there was complete shock and confusion in US after its troops’ pullout and swift march of Taliban. He particularly referred to the recent debate on Afghan debacle in the US Senate as the Taliban returned to power after twenty years.

The Afghan army collapsed and that was what completely surprised the US quarters, he said, adding if Taliban government collapsed, the biggest losers would be the people of Afghanistan.

“They must come up for solution and think about the people of Afghanistan,” he said.