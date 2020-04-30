Fawad highlighted humiliation faced by India over fake news by its news channels.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that famous French news channel has exposed Indian lies.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, highlighted humiliation faced by India over fake news by its news channels against Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said that French channel has exposed Indian media’s fake news about Pakistani Air Force (PAF) launching an offensive in Panjsher.

It merits mention that Indian news channels have been sharing shots of a video game and claiming it as jets of PAF supporting Taliban offensive.