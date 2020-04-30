Govt decides to start work on Nala Lei Expressway as soon as possible

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The government has decided to start work on Nala Lei Expressway as soon as possible.

A meeting was held ﻿on Friday ﻿under the chair of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the Nala Lei Expressway project. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar attended the meeting. The Punjab chief secretary and parliamentary secretary were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite development works on the Nullah Lai Expressway project in Rawalpindi. He also said that he would not tolerate any delay in the launch of the Nullah Lai Expressway project.

It is pertinent to mention here that an expressway will be constructed on both sides of Nullah Lai as wells as two malls would be built on government land around the expressway. The project would be completed through a public-private partnership while 150 billion rupees will be spent on the project.

Earlier in February, the premier approved the Nullah Lai expressway project to be completed at a cost of Rs75 billion aimed to solve the problems of Rawalpindi residents. The project will play important role in the transformation of Rawalpindi city.