Opposition stages protest in Punjab Assembly against increase in petrol prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition parties on Friday have staged protest in Punjab Assembly against increase in the prices of petroleum products.

During the session, the opposition members raised slogans and demanded to retract the decision of hike in prices.

The members of government also responded to the protest and chanted ‘thief, thief’ slogan during the speech of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Mashood.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Hassan Murtaza also walked out of the House in protest.

The reaction came after the government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre effective from October 1 (Friday), following fluctuation in the global oil prices.

The decision was made as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The new price of petrol will be Rs127.20 per litre against the current rate of Rs123.20 per litre.

The prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) was enhanced by Rs2 per litre and will now cost Rs122.04 per litre. The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs7.02 per litre to Rs99.31 per litre against Rs92.29 per litre.

In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs8.82 more and will thus be priced at Rs99.51 per litre.