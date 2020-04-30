PML-N had challenged restriction on the elected representatives to take oath within 60 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has reserved a verdict on admissibility of petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pertaining to a matter of taking oath by elected representatives within 60 days after the elections.

PML-N had challenged restriction on the elected representatives to take oath within 60 days of the polls to avoid disqualification.

Earlier, Lahore High Court had issued notices to the federal government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and sought replies.

The plaintiff adopted the stance, “The Constitution of Pakistan doesn’t provide any limit and the introducing such restriction through an ordinance is against the basic spirit of the Constitution.”