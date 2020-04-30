NAB court indicts Shehbaz Sharif's wife in money laundering case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Accountability court on Friday has indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering case.

During the proceedings, the court has approved exemption from the hearing appeal of Shehbaz Sharif and summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witnesses in the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing till October 18.

Shehbaz Sharif terms money laundering allegations as baseless

Shehbaz Sharif had termed the allegations of money laundering and kickback as baseless. Daily Mail’s lawyer had confessed to not having enough evidence during the proceedings in British court, he added.

NAB prosecutor said that London’s verdict has nothing to do with this case.

PML-N president had also submitted an appreciation letter of Chinese ambassador in the court on which, NAB prosecutor raised objections.

NAB submits report on freezing assets of Shehbaz’s family in court

Director General of NAB Lahore had submitted a report in the court through investigation officer on freezing the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and others.

Shehbaz Sharif told that there was no doctor dealing with cancer patients present in the government panel, therefore, he requested the court to include his personal doctor in the board.

Court declares Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat as proclaimed offender

Accountability court had declared Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

Nusrat Shahbaz was declared absconder over her continuous absence in case hearings.

Hamza, Shehbaz Sharif indicted in money laundering reference

On November 11, 2020, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he was being politically victimized.

Bailable arrest warrants issued for Shehbaz‘s wife, daughter

Accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and his daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in money laundering case.

The accountability judge had directed Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran to attend the hearings at any cost.

While talking to media outside the court, Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking political revenge from PML-N leaders. I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity, he added.