Cyclone 'Shaheen': PMD issues warning as coastal areas witness intermittent rain

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that intermittent drizzling is likely to continue in coastal cities of Sindh and Balochistan as the cyclone passes by in the Arabian Sea.

According to details, the depression in Arabian Sea has been turned into deep depression.

As per latest alert issued by Met office, “The Depression over northeast Arabian Sea moved west-northwestward at a speed of 15km/hr during last 12 hours, concentrated into a Deep Depression and now lies centred near latitude 23.5N and longitude 66.5E, at a distance of about 160 km south-southwest of Karachi, 140km from Thatta and 270km from Ormara.

"Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 30 - 40Kts and sea condition is rough/very rough around the system centre. The system is likely to strengthen further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and move west-northwestwards towards Makran coast,” PMD stated.



The Met office further added, "Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from today Oct 1 (Friday) to 2nd Oct (Saturday) night."

"Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till 3 Oct (Sunday) night.

Scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm also expected in Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur & Ghotki districts till 2nd Oct (Saturday)."

PMD office alsorequested all the concerned authorities to remain on high alert during the forecast period.