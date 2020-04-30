CM Buzdar said that surprise visits help a lot to get awareness about the problems of the city.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of provincial metropolis on Thursday night. The Chief Minister inspected the civic amenities including sanitation condition in the city during the visit without any protocol or security, Dunya News reported.

He visited Multan Road, Johar Town, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town and other areas without giving any prior notice. Chief Minister expressed indignation over poor cleanliness situation in some areas.

Two LWMC officials, Bilal Babar, in-charge of Gulberg and Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, in-charge of Iqbal Town, were suspended over poor sanitation condition in their areas on the orders of the Chief Minister.

He said that there is no space for those officers and officials who are not discharging their obligations wholeheartedly. He said that those officers and officials will be encouraged who work hard to solve people problems.

Usman Buzdar said that surprise visits help a lot to get awareness about the problems of the city. I will continue to make such visits in the future for solving the problems of the city, Usman Buzdar asserted.

