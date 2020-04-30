LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rain on Thursday has lashed different parts of Lahore.



According to details, Abbott Road, Garhi Shahu, Dharampura and other adjoining areas witnessed the rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the current spell of rains will continue till October 2.

On the other hand, PMD has advised the authorities concerned to remain alert as widespread rain and strong windstorm is expected in various places of Sindh and Balochistan during the next two to three days.

The Met office informed that the well-marked low-pressure currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move north-westward and cause a depression in Arabian Sea and generation of a Cyclonic Storm by Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in almost entire Sindh from today till Saturday and in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till Sunday.