PPP expresses concerns over increase in dollar, petrol prices

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Thursday has expressed concerns over the hike in dollar and petroleum products prices.



In a statement, the PPP leader said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to increase the cost of petrol. The government is bringing ‘inflation tsunami’ to create problems for the general masses, she added.



Sherry Rehman further urged incompetent PTI authorities to have some mercy on the people.