LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,245,127. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,729 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,742 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,617 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,382 in Sindh 5,537 in KP, 923 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore 457,458 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 431,092 in Punjab 173,796 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,417 in Islamabad, 34,127 in Azad Kashmir, 32,916 in Balochistan and 10,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,386,106 coronavirus tests and 52,635 in the last 24 hours. 1,169,566 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,768 patients are in critical condition.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 58,405,873 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 508,637 in last 24 hours. 27,405,873 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 503,209 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 80,508,569 with 975,361 in the last 24 hours.

