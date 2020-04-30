ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday said the strict restrictions will be enforced for non vaccinated individuals from October 1, 2021.
In a Tweet, NCOC stressed the general public to get fully vaccinated before October 1st.
NCOC announced to implement conditions of vaccination to get access to educational institutions, domestic and international travel, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and other daily necessities.
Strict restrictions will be enforced for non vaccinated individuals from 1st October 21. Only 1 day left!!! Please get yourself fully vaccinated before 1st October! pic.twitter.com/Dx8ZtaDpLe— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 29, 2021