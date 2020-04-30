The NCOC stressed the general public to get fully vaccinated before October 1st.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday said the strict restrictions will be enforced for non vaccinated individuals from October 1, 2021.

In a Tweet, NCOC stressed the general public to get fully vaccinated before October 1st.

NCOC announced to implement conditions of vaccination to get access to educational institutions, domestic and international travel, restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls and other daily necessities.

