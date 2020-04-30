Residents of the area retrieved the dead bodies and injured from canal and shifted them to hospital.

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and one other sustained injuries when a car fell into a canal in Kahdhkot, a tehsil in Kashmore District in the Sindh province, on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the ill-fated car was on its way to Badal Sabazwai village from Kandhkot when it skidded off the road and fell into Begari Canal, killing four persons on the spot and injuring the car driver.

