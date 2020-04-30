QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 25 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 31,946 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, 758 tests were conducted in the province in the last 24 hours, out of which 25 were reported positive. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung and Kharan districts.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 157 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,441 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 348 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 3.30 percent in the province.

