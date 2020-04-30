Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – According to details, fire broke out in a house located in Railway Bazaar area of Shujabad on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread very quickly and engulfed the two-storey building of the house. Fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of one hour.

The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the fire erupted due to short-circuit.

