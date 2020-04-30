Denying importance of Pakistan tantamount to turning a blind eye to facts: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that denying the importance of Pakistan would be tantamount to turning a blind eye to the facts while reacting to the controversial bill presented in US Senate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act, introduced in the US Senate, calls for a review of the role of state and non-state actors in providing support to the Taliban between 2001 and 2020.

Talking to Dunya News program Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath , the minister said that we [government] are enhancing communication with the United States, adding people in Washington have not yet mentally understood the changing situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the American opposition seized the opportunity to attack its government and the main purpose of the Republican Party s bill is to get information about Afghanistan.

Qureshi said that the ruling party has not yet commented on the bill, and it would be premature to comment on it, he added.

He said that Pakistan and the United States want a coalition government in Afghanistan. Pakistan is Afghanistan s neighbor, our importance cannot be denied. He said Pakistan and America have same objective in Afghanistan.

FM said that during meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, it was agreed that consultations would continue between the two countries.

He revealed that in the near future, an official from the State Department will visit Pakistan.

“Denying the importance of Pakistan would be tantamount to turning a blind eye to the facts. Now we have to look at the Afghan government, how it treats its neighbors, there are many complications, we have to look at the Afghan government,” said Qureshi.



