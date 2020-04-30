Sh Rasheed said the world should support Afghanistan and frozen accounts should be restored

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said that the controversial bill presented in the US Senate could bring more difficulties for Pakistan but we won’t bow down.

Addressing a function of the Women s Chamber of Commerce in Islamabad, the federal minister said that the intelligence of the world and India were defeated in Afghanistan and India is blaming Pakistan.

He said the bill in the US Senate could lead to more difficulties for Pakistan but nothing will come of it.

“The world should support Afghanistan and frozen accounts should be restored,” he added.

Rasheed went on to rejected the allegations that Pakistan is helping Taliban militarily, adding that nothing will happen if cricket is not played in Pakistan. The New Zealand team was given more security than their army, he said.