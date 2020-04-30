Govt considers to start new census by August next year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal government is considering to start a new census by August 31, 2022.

According to the report presented in the National Assembly, the final approval of the seventh census will be subject to the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has requested a budget of Rs 23 billion for the census. The finance ministry initially allocated Rs 5 billion for the census. The remaining amount will be provided at the beginning of the census.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Planning presented a survey report on coronavirus in the National Assembly.

According to the report, 27.3 million people were economically affected during Covid-19, and 20.6 million people lost their jobs, while income of 6.7 million people decreased, however 18.4 million jobs restored after smart lockdown policy.

The provision of employment is one of the top priorities of the government, report states.

