RAWALPINDI/MOSCOW (Dunya News) – The opening ceremony of the Exercise Druzhba VI held was at Molkino Trg Area of Russia’s Krasnodar City on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in the two-week-long Exercise Druzhba VI in the counter-terrorism domain.

The Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch Sergy Belopolsky was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony.

Senior officials of Pakistan and Russia were also present on the occasion.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during the Opening Ceremony followed by weapons and equipment display.