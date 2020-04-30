Fawad appeals judiciary to hear cases against Shehbaz Sharif on daily basis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday appealed the judiciary to conduct hearing of cases against former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on daily basis.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry while reacting to the press conference of the PML-N president said that Shehbaz Sharif is facing two cases but there was no judge to hearing the cases for the past six months.

He said that a money laundering network had been running the Al-Arabiya and Ramzan sugar mills, adding that several people deposited money in 57 accounts of the sugar mills.

“Funds were transferred in the account of sugar mill’s peon Malik Maqsood, while Rs 2.5 billion were transferred to the account of Muhammad Waris, who is the driver of Mushtaq Cheeniwala,” he added.