Govt decides to make Shaukat Tarin a senator

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal government on Wednesday decided to make Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin a senator.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that government has approved the election of finance minister Shaukat Tarin as a senator.

The finance minister has only two weeks to get elected as a senator, a prerequisite to continue as finance minister as the six months’ time limit to elect him a member of parliament is going to expire on October 16, 2021.

If the government had not decided to elect him senator till the deadline, he would have to become an adviser to PM on finance. In such a scenario, the government would have to choose a political face for this key position.

Four finance ministers have been changed in the last three years of the PTI.