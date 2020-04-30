ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court has deferred the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Rs8 billion- suspicious transactions case.

During the hearing of the case, Asif Ali Zardari requested the court to indict him through video-link; however, the court rejected his plea and warned that if he is not present on the next hearing, the court will issue his arrest warrants.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 14 and asked the PPP leader to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

The Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds in the case pertaining to suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion made through a fake bank account.