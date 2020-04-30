Weapons and huge quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the hideout.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least 10 terrorists including four commanders were killed in an intense exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan District on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in South Waziristan District on reported presence of a Terrorists concentration, present inside a hide out.

The security forces cordoned off the hide out. During intense exchange of fire, 10 terrorists including 4 terrorist commanders were killed on the spot.

Weapons and huge quantity of ammunition were also recovered from the hideout.

All the killed terrorists remained actively involved in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians.

The terrorists were planning to conduct more acts of terrorism inside South Waziristan District.

Pak Army is determined to root out the menace of terrorism from country at all costs.