Balochistan CM fails to remove reservations of disgruntled lawmakers

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal has failed to remove the reservations of disgruntled lawmakers.

According to the sources, the concerns of angry members from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are still continued. They once again demanded the resignation of Jam Kamal and refused to hold talks without ‘minus Jam Kamal’.

The sources also said that a meeting of the angry BAP leaders has been summoned on October 3. The meeting will be chaired by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Apart from the Balochistan Assembly speaker, disgruntled provincial ministers and other assembly members will also attend the meeting.

The sources further added that angry members will also consider resigning from the ministries.